On Friday, Nicola Peltz got candid on social media while opening up about a bad day that made her emotional.

The 27-year-old actress posted two photos of herself, one which shows her teary-eyed in bed while holding a stuffed animal, and the other, a close-up of her eyes, which appear to be red and swollen.

“Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me,” Peltz captioned her Instagram post. “Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself, especially in this industry.”

“We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it,” she continued. “I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me.”

Peltz, who married Brooklyn Peltz Beckham in April, thanked fans for their love and support.

“It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know I see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me,” she concluded the post.

The star’s loved ones took to the comments to support and uplift her.

Husband Beckham wrote, “You have the most amazing heart xx,” followed by two red heart emojis. “I love you so so much xx.”

Paris Hilton commented, “Love you,” while actress Selma Blair shared some encouraging words.

“Beautiful Nicola, many years ago we met, and of course, I was transfixed. On your kindness. On your grace. I was weak and tired and older than your crowd, and you listened,” the “Cruel Intentions” star shared. “Forever, I will consider you an angel child. In whatever mood or feeling you are under or in. Sending an embrace.”