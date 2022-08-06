Click to share this via email

Jewel revealed that her tour bus caught on fire but, fortunately, no one was injured.

On Saturday, the 48-year-old singer-songwriter took to TikTok to share some details about the bus fire that occurred in a hotel parking lot.

“We had a full bus fire,” Jewel says in the clip. “Nobody was hurt, it happened on an off-day.”

“The fire department came, everybody is safe,” the country singer continued. Overtop of the video, which features images of the damaged bus, Jewel also wrote a message that reads, “Thank you fire fighters and department!!!”

The four-time Grammy winner added that the bus driver was alerted by the fire by the front desk staff and even managed to save a vintage guitar and amp from inside the vehicle.

“Our bus driver is a hero for saving the vintage gear!” Jewel wrote in the TikTok.

“All’s well that ends well,” she concluded. “But how ’bout this bulls**t.”

Jewel, who released her latest album Freewheelin’ Woman in April, is currently on the “Am Gold Tour” with Train, Blues Traveler, Thunderstorm Artis and Will Anderson.