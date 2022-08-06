Click to share this via email

Miranda Cosgrove reacted to her former “iCarly” co-star Jennette McCurdy’s allegations against Nickelodeon.

In McCurdy’s new memoir, the actress claims she was “exploited” and “encouraged to drink alcohol by an intimidating figure.”

Cosgrove responded to the claims in an interview with The New York Times.

“When you’re young, you’re so in your own head,” the actress said of her own experience on “iCarly”, which debuted in 2007. “You can’t imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles.”

Cosgrove acknowledged that McCurdy hid the disturbing off-camera incident with her comedic talents.

“You don’t expect things like that from the person in the room who’s making everyone laugh,” she said.

McCurdy’s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died drops August 9.