Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are celebrating three years of dating.

On Friday, the couple commemorated the occasion by enjoying a date at the Magic Castle clubhouse in Los Angeles. Later, the love birds took to Instagram, sharing photos from the outing while sharing sweet tributes to one another.

“Hard to believe…scratch that…Easy to believe it’s already been 3 years with this beautiful soul in my life,” Scott, 44, captioned a series of snapshots including one where he plants a kiss on the “New Girl” alum. Another image sees the pair posing with a magician from the clubhouse.

“@zooeydeschanel you make everything better and what a fitting way to celebrate at the @magiccastlehollywood,” the “Property Brothers” star concluded.

Deschanel, 42, shared similar photos on her Instagram account alongside her own words: “I got the best one. most wonderful three years ever. And thanks magic castle for helping us celebrate last night.”

Scott and Deschanel first met in 2019 on the set of “Carpool Karaoke”.