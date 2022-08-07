Britney Spears is speaking out after ex-husband Kevin Federline slammed her parenting in an upcoming ITV interview detailed by the Daily Mail.

According to the Mail, Federline — who shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with Spears — said that their sons “have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Federline also said that the events leading up to the end of Spears’ controversial 13-year conservatorship have been “hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else,” adding, “It’s been tough.”

Federline also addressed Spears’ posting of provocative selfies online (“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school”) and even praised Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, for bringing “order” into her life. “He saved her life,” Federline declared.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, Spears took to social media to offer her comments on her ex’s remarks.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram,” she wrote in a post for Instagram Story.

“I gave them everything,” she added. “Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it… My mother told me ‘you should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can!!! Have a good day folks!!!”

Britney Spears/Instagram

Spears then followed up with an Instagram post, adding, “As their step mom says ‘whatever is happening outside this home has nothing to do with this home’ … I would like to share the DOOR to outside is a token to the WHITE GATES I’ve been kept from for 15 years … the conservatorship has only been over for 8 months !!!!”

She continued, “Being able to have cash FROM THE OUTSIDE world for the first time is EXTREMELY ENLIGHTENING …. are we equal now ??? As in even equality ???”

She then seemingly defended her body-baring Instagram posts. “Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well !!! I’m only human and I’ve done my best … I honestly would like to share my TWO CENTS !!!! I daringly would like for the Federline’s to watch the BIG BOOTY VIDEO !!! Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young !!!!” she added.

Spears continued by pointing out she’d been “controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years” during the conservatorship. “I needed permission just to take Tylenol !!!” she wrote. “I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby !!!! I’m not surprised that just as my family did their share of interviews, they will too.”

She concluded, “I’m not surprised at all with their behavior and their approach to what I’ve had to deal with !!!”

Spears’ current husband, Sam Asghari, had previously responded to Federline’s remarks, implying the motivation behind his words was financial.

“Kevin’s gravy train will end soon wich [sic] probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements,” Asghari wrote.

“I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him chosing [sic]to vilify my wife,” Asghari continued. “His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year CShip and his loyalty to Jaimie [sic] indicates his approval at time of its conception as well.”