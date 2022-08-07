While Drake is no longer signed to Lil Wayne’s Young Money, he still holds respect for the label that gave him his start.

That was evident on Saturday night at the 2022 edition of OVO Fest in Toronto, where joined Lil Wayne and fellow Young Money artist Nicki Minaj for the long-awaited Young Money Reunion.

As Rolling Stone noted, the show — which was initially scheduled for Aug. 1 — marked the first time the three performers had appeared onstage together in eight years.

The set kicked off with a message appearing on video screens at the venue, Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, that read: “Unfortunately, Lil Wayne had some troubles at the border,. Luckily, Drake runs the border.”

Lil Wayne then took to the stage, performing an array of hits before being joined by Drake and Minaj.

“I’m standing onstage with the greatest rapper of all time,” Drake said, acknowledging Lil Wayne. “And I’m standing onstage with the other greatest rapper of all time, she’s over there with the pink hair. By the way, like, are these b***hes serious? Like, nobody can f**k with Nicki. She’s like the originator — it starts here, ends here, all that s**t.”

Fans at the show took to Twitter to share photos and video from the show.

Meanwhile, Minaj shared a video of herself and Drake backstage.

Following the show, Drake celebrated with a 6 a.m. Instagram post.

The show was delayed after Drake tested positive for COVID-19, leading him to issue a statement announcing the show’s delay.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” he wrote on Instagram. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.”