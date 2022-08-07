Kate Middleton hit the high seas, joining Great Britain’s SailGP team in a “friendly” race against New Zealand’s team.

The Duchess of Cambridge shared a video taken last weekend of her experience with SailGP, an international sailing competition for high-performance F50 foiling catamarans.

“Out on the water with @sailgpgbr last weekend,” she wrote in the caption, explaining the environmental component of her voyage at sea.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Has ‘Absorbed A Lot’ From Queen Elizabeth In Preparation For Her Future Title

“It’s not only the racing that’s so important to these teams, but their commitment to protecting the future of our planet and inspiring the next generation to do the same,” she continued. “It was so good to see the Protect our Future programme with @1851trust doing exactly this. Thanks for the racing too!”

According to the Daily Mail, she was accompanied by crew leader Sir Ben Ainslee, outfitted in a wetsuit and orange helmet.

During the trip, she joined a child onboard in planting some seagrass.