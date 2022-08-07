Mariska Hargitay and Julia Goldani Telles pictured filming a scene based on the Depp-Heard trial case at the "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" set in Downtown, Manhattan.

The Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial made headlines throughout the world, and now it’s coming to the new season of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”.

In photos taken during filming of an upcoming episode on location in New York City, Det. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is seen exiting a courtroom accompanying a female celebrity, played by Julia Goldani Telles.

Surrounding the two are fans holding placards, some in support of Kelsey (presumably the celeb’s name), others supporting Austin (apparently her courtroom foe and ex).

The signs mirror those on display during the blockbuster trial, where supporters outside the courthouse declared themselves on either “Team Amber” or “Team Johnny.”

While details about the storyline have yet to be revealed, the episode will be seen when the 24th season of “Law & Order: SVU” returns in the fall.