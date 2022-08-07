John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen experienced the trauma of losing their third child, son Jack, who arrived stillborn.

During a recent appearance on BBC Radio 4’s “Desert Island Discs”, Legend opened up about the pain they still experience, and why they decided to go public with the news.

“I was hesitant to share it,” he said (via The Guardian), “but I think Chrissy was really right. Way more people than anybody realizes go through this and they think they are alone.”

He added: “It was a really powerful, wise decision by Chrissy to share it.”

READ MORE: John Legend Opens Up About His Political Fallout With Kanye West: ‘It Became Too Much To Sustain Our Friendship’

In fact, Legend explained, the heartbreak can be heard in some of his new music, written during a time “when you feel broken.”

He added: “There’s no real comfort and you’re always going to feel that loss. It kind of spreads over time, so it doesn’t feel as heavy, but you’ll never forget it.”