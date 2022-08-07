Gordon Ramsay is taking aim at Jamie Oliver in his latest post on Instagram.
On Saturday, the celebrity chef posted a video with a comment from a social media user, which read: “I bet you are one of those chefs that just steal other people’s recipes.”
Ramsay points at himself and wags his finger before spinning around to reveal Oliver’s book shoved into his pants.
“When you let @tillyramsay do your social media. Kid….my secrets out,” he wrote in the caption.
In comments beneath the post, Oliver cheekily replied, “Copy of my new cookbook ONE heading your way when it’s out in September then.”