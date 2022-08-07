Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan surprised fans in Dublin by putting on an impromptu performance this week.

Busker Jasper Koopman was singing on Grafton Street in the Irish capital when the famous pair were passing by and decided to join in.

READ MORE: Niall Horan Bobs Along As Harry Styles Belts Out One Direction Hit ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ At London Gig

The trio were filmed performing Horan’s “Slow Hands” and Coldplay’s “Yellow”, as well as Capaldi’s “Before You Go”, while stunned shoppers gathered around to watch.

READ MORE: Jamie Dornan And Niall Horan Battle It Out In Golf Tournament For A Very Special Cause

“This was UNREAL,” wrote Koopman on Instagram. “@lewiscapaldi @niallhoran Thanks for showing up and singing with me!”