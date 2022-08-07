Hayden Panettiere is reprising her role as Kirby Reed! The actress was spotted in her first behind-the-scenes photo from the “Scream 6″ set.

Taking to the film’s official BeReal social media page, Panettiere’s co-star, Jasmin Savoy Brown, shared a peek of them in a trailer on set. Brown wrote, “Will Mindy & Kirby be friends??,” teasing their characters’ dynamic, “Hayden thinks yes, I think no.”

In the photo, Panettiere is sitting at what appears to be a make-up chair while reading the book “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas. The actress has a slight smile while looking over at the camera.

It’s been 11 years since fans of the horror franchise saw Panettiere in “Scream 4”. Since then, the famed actress’ last on-screen appearance was when her series “Nashville” wrapped in 2018.

Panettiere has been open about her struggle with alcohol and opioid addiction and her history of trauma. Last month, the 32-year-old actress opened up in a new interview with People and shared that in the past year, she has undergone both trauma therapy and inpatient treatment.

“I was on top of the world and I ruined it,” she explained at the time, noting that she also suffered from postpartum depression following the birth of her now 7-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shares with ex Wladimir Klitschko. “I’d think I hit rock bottom, but then there’s that trap door that opens.”

“I put a lot of work into myself and I had to be willing to be incredibly honest,” Panettiere added of the decision to seek help. “This hasn’t been easy and there were a lot of ups and downs, but I don’t regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me. I feel incredibly accomplished. And I feel like I have a second chance.”

The sixth installment of the famed franchise will showcase appearances from Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori and Dermot Mulroney. There will also be a host of familiar faces, including Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega.

Back in March, Courteney Cox also revealed that she will be reprising her role as Gale Weathers in the next film in the long-running horror series.

However, one leading lady will not be returning. Neve Campbell, who originated the role of Sidney Prescott released a statement on her decision to depart from the flick.

“Scream 6” is set to hit theaters on March 31, 2023.

MORE FROM ET:

Hayden Panettiere Reveals Addiction to Opioids and Alcohol

Jenna Ortega Teases Hayden Panettiere’s Return in ‘Scream 6’

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson Involved in Fight Outside a Bar

Hayden Panettiere Supports Ex Wladimir Klitschko Amid Ukraine Crisis

Hayden Panettiere Seen With Ex Brian Hickerson After His Jail Release

Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Brian Hickerson Sentenced to 45 Days in Jail