Kevin Federline is sharing support for ex-wife Britney Spears’ dad Jamie.

The dancer looked back on Britney’s lengthy conservatorship battle in a new interview with The Daily Mail.

“This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else,” he said. “It’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

Speaking about Jamie, he continued, “I saw this man that really cared, and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be okay. When Jamie took over [the convervatorship], things got into order. He saved her life…. I feel bad for him. I feel like he’s been put through the wringer.”

Explaining why his sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, didn’t attend Britney’s recent wedding, Federline shared, “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

The former professional dancer also discussed Britney’s nearly nude photos on Instagram.

“Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself,” he added. “But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”