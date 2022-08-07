Click to share this via email

Fidel Castro’s daughter is responding to controversy surrounding James Franco being cast to play the Cuban revolutionary in an upcoming movie.

“James Franco has an obvious physical resemblance with Fidel Castro, besides his skills and charisma,” said Alina Fernández, who approved of the casting in a new interview with Deadline.

Fernández serves as a biographical and historical consultant on the movie, titled “Alina of Cuba”.

“S.W.A.T.” actor Jeff Torres was among those who spoke out about the casting on Twitter.

I’m auditioning for another generic Latin-American drug dealer and James Franco is dead ass playing Fidel Castro. Latinos gettin’ done dirty af out here and everywhere. Damn lol — Jeff Torres (@iamJeffTorres) August 5, 2022

“I’m auditioning for another generic Latin-American drug dealer and James Franco is dead ass playing Fidel Castro. Latinos gettin’ done dirty af out here and everywhere,” he wrote.

Franco is of Portuguese and Swedish descent on his father’s side.

“Alina of Cuba” also stars Ana Villafañe as Fernández and Mía Maestro as Naty Revuelta.

“The rest of the cast is going to be a wonderful surprise for all audiences,” added Fernández. “The filmmakers worked a lot and I can’t be more grateful to them for their overall inclusive selection.”