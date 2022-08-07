Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Shopland/BPI/Shutterstock (10323435j) David Beckham and his daughter Harper Beckham watch from the stands. England v Norway , FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, Quarter Final, Stade Oceane ,Le Havre, France - 27 Jun 2019

David and Harper Beckham spent some time in the “Blinding Lights” on Saturday! On Sunday, the 47-year-old former athlete shared a sweet video of him and Victoria Beckham’s daughter, Harper Seven, at The Weeknd‘s concert in Miami.

“Embarrassing dad moment 😂 timing was a little off but we got there in the end and I made HarperSeven laugh 😂 @theweeknd WOW what a show #Miami 💜 THAT SMILE 😊,” David captioned the Instagram post.

The video gave an insight to his and Harper’s daddy-daughter date night as they lead with clips of him singing along — and a little early — with the performer. In additional videos, David turns the camera on his and Victoria’s 10-year-old daughter who shows off her vocal skills as she sings along to “I Feel It Coming.”

David’s carousel of photos ends with a picture of him and Harper posing with The Weeknd — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. The GRAMMY-winning singer took to the comments to show the daddy-daughter duo some love.

“🙌❤️,” the “Save Your Tears” singer wrote in the comments.

Family friend, Vanessa Bryant, also reacted to David and Harper’s outing. “So cute!,” she wrote.

David also took to his Instagram Stories to share more videos of his daughter belting out some of The Weeknd’s hits. The former athlete — who is partial owner of Inter Miami soccer team — also gave the singer a special shout out.

“@theweeknd Abel brings a smile to this little one’s beautiful face,” he wrote over a video. In another picture, David also thanked the singer for an “amazing night.”

Missing from the outing was David’s wife, Victoria, and their three sons, Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17.

David and Harper’s date night comes a week after he shared a special video of Harper scoring a soccer goal and voicing her support for the Lionesses soccer team.

“Wait for her smile 😍 good luck @lionesses,” he captioned the video. “we can’t wait to watch you 🏆🦁.”

In the clip, Harper kicks a goal before she runs to the camera to deliver a message to the women’s soccer club. “Let’s go, girls and bring that cup home,” Harper tells the camera.

In 2016, David gushed to ET about his relationship with his only daughter and youngest child. “I have no power with that little girl — no power whatsoever,” he said. “I love all my children, of course, equally but I’m definitely stricter with the boys than I am Harper, which gets me in trouble with my wife [Victoria Beckham] of course.”

