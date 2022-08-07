Click to share this via email

Beyoncé is back on top of the album charts, thanks to Renaissance.

The superstar’s seventh solo studio album soared to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Renaissance is also the first album released by a woman in 2022 to top the Billboard 200.

Since releasing her last studio album, Lemonade, in 2016, Bey has released “Homecoming: The Live Album” and led “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack.

Renaissance was preceded by its first single “Break My Soul”, which was released on June 20.