Renée Zellweger is sharing her thoughts on ageing and the beauty industry.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the 53-year-old star admitted that she doesn’t have “any interest” in being 23 again.

“Turning 50 felt like a whole new beginning without the nonsense, the point where you can stop listening to all those voices in your head and all those expectations and projections people have of you and become more authentically yourself,” she said. “Like, good luck all you suckers out there because you’ve got to survive a lot to get to my age, and I’ve earned my power and voice.”

Criticizing beauty products that claim to make women look younger, Zellweger continued, “All those ads telling us we don’t need to look our real age if we just buy all their creams and their fixes and all that garbage they want to sell us? I’m like, what, you’re saying I’m not valuable anymore because I’m 53? Is that what you’re saying?”

She added, “There is a big difference between being your absolute best, most vibrant self and wanting to be what you’re not. To be vibrant and beautiful you must embrace your age, otherwise you are living apologetically and to me that’s not beautiful at all.”

The actress has faced cosmetic surgery rumours in the past, however she denied these claims in a 2016 op-ed for the Huffington Post.