The stars of “The Tinder Swindler” and “Bad Vegan” are hitting out at Netflix for the way that the shows portrayed abuse and manipulation.

Cecilie Fjellhøy was one of the victims of Simon Leviev who told their stories in “The Tinder Swindler”.

“Even calling it the ‘Tinder Swindler,’ it just was branded from the start,” said Fjellhøy In a new interview with Insider. “It just made it seem not as serious.”

Admitting that she cried the first time she watched the series, Fjellhøy continued, “I just felt stupid because I was the one picked to be the symbol of love. I had to be honest about how many matches I had on Tinder, how long I’d been on there, and how I viewed love. I had to say that I slept with him on the first date. I had to say stuff that I didn’t want to say. So you’re being used.”

Asked if she believes Netflix portrayed the abuse correctly, Fjellhøy replied, “No, that’s why I wanted it to be more investigative and maybe have a psychologist. Someone to explain what the abuse actually was.”

Sarma Melngailis of “Bad Vegan” also took aim at how Netflix portrayed her in the documentary about how a former lover manipulated her into transferring millions of dollars to his account.

Melngailis said Netflix “made a joke” of her situation and did a “great disservice to all the people that have been through” similar types of manipulation and abuse.