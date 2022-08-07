Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is praising Jessica Chastain after the actress visited to Kyiv.

“American actress Jessica Chastain is in Ukraine today. For us, such visits of famous people are extremely valuable,” said Zelenskyy in a statement shared after the meeting.

READ MORE: Jessica Chastain Stands Up For Florence Pugh Over Her Headline-Grabbing Sheer Pink Dress

American actress and producer @jes_chastain visited Kyiv, the Okhmatdyt children hospital and met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr @ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/ifuYx7Ksp7 — Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) August 7, 2022

“Thanks to this, the world will hear, know and understand the truth about what is happening in our country even more.”

Chastain visited a children’s hospital and later travelled to the city of Irpin.

READ MORE: TIFF Announces Star-Studded Lineup With Movies Starring Colin Farrell, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Chastain, More

Ben Stiller, Sean Penn, Liev Schreiber and Angelina Jolie are among the other A-listers who have previously visited the war-torn country.

On Twitter, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said that the country is “grateful to Hollywood stars who, despite the danger, have visited us”.