One of Rhys Darby’s answers utterly baffled Steve Harvey on Sunday’s “Celebrity Family Feud”.

Harvey asked at one point during the game, “‘Passed away’ is a nice way of saying someone died, name a not-so-nice way.”

Darby then replied, “I’d like to say, ‘Carked it.’”

The actor, from New Zealand, had to explain the term to a baffled Harvey.

“You know, as in, ‘What happened to that guy? Oh, he’s carked it,’” the star insisted. “‘Cause it’s short for carcass.”

“What the hell’s going on?” Harvey questioned. “This game’s going to hell right here.”

“Carked it,” not so unsurprisingly, wasn’t up there on the board after the family had the chance to steal the round from Jay Pharoah’s family.

Despite the disappointing round, Darby went on to win the game after he gave all the No. 1 answers during a record-breaking Fast Money round.

He managed to raise $25,000 for Algalita Marine Research and Education.

See some of the social media reaction to Darby’s appearance on the show below.

Rhys Darby and crew on #CelebrityFamilyFeud were delightful and pure, and I am so glad they didn't (reads notes) "cark it" — Jenn (@chocek) August 8, 2022

CANNOT believe rhys got all the number one answers in fast money #CelebrityFamilyFeud — himbo king | wwdits spoilers (@babyybuggy) August 8, 2022

@FamilyFeudABC 😮!!! 198 points by Rhys in the Fast Money Round. Highest up to date in the history of #CelebrityFamilyFeud. The second highest score in Fast Money was 197 points which happened I believe a few years ago. — Jeff Veloso (@jveloso100) August 8, 2022

Rosie seeing that Rhys answered 'wife' #CelebrityFamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/wM7U58xJKP — charlie 🦇 is listening to hot milk (@hotelviago_) August 8, 2022

Not Rhys saying “wife” for who caused his headache in the bonus round of #CelebrityFamilyFeud Get him, @rosiecd 😂 — Jayme Thomas (@swiftchemist13) August 8, 2022

Rhys Darby just got 198 points. Put him in the Hall of Fame. #CelebrityFamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/6dYKuUUaZ2 — Snoop Joshy Josh (@JoshMarino420) August 8, 2022