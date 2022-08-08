One of Rhys Darby’s answers utterly baffled Steve Harvey on Sunday’s “Celebrity Family Feud”.

Harvey asked at one point during the game, “‘Passed away’ is a nice way of saying someone died, name a not-so-nice way.”

Darby then replied, “I’d like to say, ‘Carked it.’”

The actor, from New Zealand, had to explain the term to a baffled Harvey.

“You know, as in, ‘What happened to that guy? Oh, he’s carked it,’” the star insisted. “‘Cause it’s short for carcass.”

“What the hell’s going on?” Harvey questioned. “This game’s going to hell right here.”

“Carked it,” not so unsurprisingly, wasn’t up there on the board after the family had the chance to steal the round from Jay Pharoah’s family.

Despite the disappointing round, Darby went on to win the game after he gave all the No. 1 answers during a record-breaking Fast Money round.

He managed to raise $25,000 for Algalita Marine Research and Education.

See some of the social media reaction to Darby’s appearance on the show below.