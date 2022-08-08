Click to share this via email

Kanye West is having the last laugh.

Over the weekend, it was reported that West’s ex Kim Kardashian had split up with Pete Davidson after nine months of dating.

Seemingly in celebration of the news, West shared an image on his Instagram feed featuring a photoshopped New York Times front page with the giant headline, “Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28.”

West began publicly referring to Davidson derisively as “Skete” soon after the former “Saturday Night Live” star and Kardashian became an item.

The photoshopped image also featured a small line near the bottom — a shot at a fellow rapper West has feuded with recently.

“Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” it read, referring to an incident a few weeks ago in which Cudi walked off at a concert after bottles were thrown onstage.

Cudi had replaced West on the concert lineup at the Rolling Loud festival, but West made a surprise appearance anyway, following the bottle-throwing incident, during Lil Durk’s set.

In the comments on the post, fans had laughed along with West.

“LMAO u gotta chill brozay 😭😩,” one person wrote.

“God stepping in,” another said, while user celebrated, “YE IS BACK I REPEAT YE IS BACK.”

The post comes after West had mostly been inactive on social media in recent weeks.