Avril Lavigne met up with a lot of fellow Canadians over the weekend.

The singer, from Napanee, Ontario, shared numerous clips of herself dancing along to Shania Twain’s headline set at the Boots & Hearts Music Festival at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro Station.

Credit: Instagram/Avril Lavigne

She was then joined by Fefe Dobson, who is from Scarborough, Ontario. The pair busted a move to Twain and later, posed for a pic with Victoria-born Nelly Furtado at the Lady Gaga concert in Toronto.

Drake, who was finally able to perform his rescheduled Young Money reunion show with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne on Saturday after he was forced to cancel it due to catching COVID-19, also shared a photo with Dobson and Lavigne.

Credit: Instagram/Fefe Dobson

And as if that wasn’t enough of a Canadian stars’ get-together, Furtado then posted a photo with Alessia Cara, who is from Brampton.

Credit: Instagram/Alessia Cara

Lavigne also posed with Lil Wayne in another shot shared to her Instagram Story.