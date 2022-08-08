Sean Bean isn’t so fond of intimacy co-ordinators by the sounds of it.

The actor told the Times Magazine how the practice spoils “the spontaneity” of shooting a sex scene, according to Variety.

“It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things,” Bean, who starred as Ned Stark in “Game of Thrones”, said of having an intimacy co-ordinator in the room. “Somebody saying, ‘Do this, put your hands there, while you touch his thing….

“I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise.”

The star praised his racy 1993 series “Lady Chatterley”, in which he starred alongside Joely Richardson.

“‘Lady Chatterley’ was spontaneous,” Bean shared. “It was a joy. We had a good chemistry between us, and we knew what we were doing was unusual. Because she was married, I was married. But we were following the story. We were trying to portray the truth of what DH Lawrence wrote.”

Elsewhere in the tell-all chat, Bean also spoke about a raunchy scene he shot for “Snowpiercer” alongside Lena Hall, which would ultimately be cut.

The intimate scene in question saw the pair get frisky with a mango.

Bean admitted, “I think they cut a bit out actually. Often the best work you do, where you’re trying to push the boundaries, and the very nature of it is experimental, gets censored when TV companies or the advertisers say it’s so much. It’s a nice scene, quite surreal, dream-like and abstract. And mango-esque.”

Bean responded when the reporter mentioned that intimacy co-ordinators could help protect actors amid the #MeToo movement, “I suppose it depends on the actress. This one [referring to Hall] had a musical cabaret background, so she was up for anything.”