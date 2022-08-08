The Offspring and crew are okay after one of their touring vehicles caught fire en route to a show in Rimouski, Quebec, on Sunday.

The SUV was hit with something that fell off the vehicle in front of them. The object became lodged under the car and caught on fire, according to the band’s Twitter account. The fire completely destroyed the SUV and all of its contents — including the band’s luggage, passports, and laptops.

A video posted to the Offspring’s Twitter account shows flames engulfing the car on the side of the highway as black smoke billows out of it.

While traveling through Canada yesterday, something flew off the vehicle in front of us and became wedged underneath one of our SUVs and it caught fire. Everyone got out safely, but the luggage, passports, laptops and pretty much everything else was destroyed. pic.twitter.com/8CjLep1Bei — The Offspring (@offspring) August 6, 2022

Guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman provided more details in an Instagram post, writing, “It could’ve been much worse” as he shared more video and photos of the wreck.

“The band & I are so thankful & relieved that all involved are OK. No one is sure what started the fire yet, but the SUV hit something big & heavy, possibly a lost trailer hitch, and within seconds the vehicle was in flames,” he writes. “You can see from the video that they didn’t even get off the Highway before everyone had to bail. No time to save any belongings.”

He continues, thanking the crew for their work, posting, in part, “Our crew do all the heavy lifting so that we look & sound as good as possible when we take the stage. [Their] travel & workdays are always longer & more arduous than ours, and we can’t thank them enough for all they do. To see them have to go through something like this is heartbreaking & frightening. I am so glad they are all OK!”

Despite the setback, the gig at Les Grandes Fetes TELUS in Rimouski was able to go ahead as planned.