Lil Uzi Vert dealt with a stagecrasher perfectly over the weekend.

The rapper was performing at Outside Lands music festival when a fan stormed the stage.

However, despite security being quick to tackle the fan, Vert insisted on spending some time with him and even taking a photo.

The singer told him, “I love you, too!”

They even hugged the person in question after briefly pausing the show to have a quick chat with the stagecrasher.

Ontem no Outside Lands um fã invadiu o palco e o Lil Uzi Vert tirou uma selfie com ele 🦇💞 #LilUziVert pic.twitter.com/427nffpbrI — Lil Uzi Vert Brazil 🌎☄️💕 (@babyplutobrazil) August 6, 2022

Vert also gained attention online after showing off their new knuckle piercings at the show:

Lil Uzi Vert shows off knuckle his piercings ‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/L9KgeCYyfy — RapTV (@Rap) August 7, 2022

The stage-crashing incident comes after a security guard accidentally tackled Tom Morello at a Rage Against the Machine gig in Toronto when a fan jumped onstage last month.