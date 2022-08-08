Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rosario Dawson has learned a lesson about waiting for confirmation.

Appearing at the Chicago Conic & Entertainment Expo over the weekend, the actress revealed that she’d been told Jon Bernthal would be back for a revival of “The Punisher” TV series.

READ MORE: Jon Bernthal Stars In Sizzling ‘American Gigolo’ Trailer

Rosario Dawson reveals at #C2E22022 that #ThePunisher is getting revived with Jon Bernthal returning pic.twitter.com/c3VInNf3dJ — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) August 7, 2022

But on Sunday, Dawson reversed herself, tweeting out, “I can’t be trusted,” and explaining that she got her “intel” from fans while doing signings at the expo.

I can’t be trusted…!

Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently.

My bad.

I get excited.

Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear… — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) August 8, 2022

READ MORE: Jon Bernthal Doesn’t Think He Possesses ‘Any Kind Of Natural Sex Appeal’ And Is ‘The Wrong Guy’ For ‘American Gigolo’ Reboot

Bernthal, who is starring in the upcoming “American Gigolo” series, starred in “The Punisher” from 2017 to 2019.

The series was one of a number of Marvel shows which originally streamed on Netflix. A revival of sister series “Daredevil” for Disney+ is already reportedly in the works.