Rosario Dawson has learned a lesson about waiting for confirmation.

Appearing at the Chicago Conic & Entertainment Expo over the weekend, the actress revealed that she’d been told Jon Bernthal would be back for a revival of “The Punisher” TV series.

But on Sunday, Dawson reversed herself, tweeting out, “I can’t be trusted,” and explaining that she got her “intel” from fans while doing signings at the expo.

Bernthal, who is starring in the upcoming “American Gigolo” series, starred in “The Punisher” from 2017 to 2019.

The series was one of a number of Marvel shows which originally streamed on Netflix. A revival of sister series “Daredevil” for Disney+ is already reportedly in the works.