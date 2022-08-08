Click to share this via email

It’s the Dylan O’Brien clip that fans have been waiting for.

The actor, who has been busy promoting his new movie “Not Okay”, read a series of thirst tweets for a new BuzzFeed Celeb video.

One fan said they’d sell a kidney to see O’Brien read thirst tweets, while another insisted: “Dylan O’Brien if you’re reading this, I am free until the end of time.”

As the star admitted the first few were a bit “tame,” it didn’t take long for the messages to get crazier.

“The sluttiest thing men can do is to be blonde Dylan O’Brien,” one social media user posted, referencing his “Not Okay” character Colin.

O’Brien, who was in stitches throughout the whole clip, insisted he wanted to get that quote on a T-shirt or some underwear.

He then read one message that said his “Maze Runner” character Thomas could break their back “like a glow stick,” something he found rather amusing.

O’Brien gushed, “F**k! I love that one!”

He later said, “Holy f**k! People are sick!” after reading one about his feet and toes.

O’Brien ended by calling thirst tweets “an art that I appreciate.”

See more in the clip at the top.