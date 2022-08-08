Harry Styles and the rest of the “My Policeman” cast will be the first ensemble recipients of the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance.

Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett will receive the award during the Toronto International Film Festival in a gala fundraiser on September 11. Directed by Michael Grandage, “My Policeman” is set to have its world premiere at TIFF.

“When your film shifts through time and across fluid boundaries of love and desire, you need a cast that can embody those nuances in every gesture,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey says in a statement. “Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson deliver beautiful, mirrored performances with Linus Roache, Gina McKee, and Rupert Everett. We’re thrilled to honour the ensemble cast of ‘My Policeman’ with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance.”

Bethan Roberts’ award-winning novel My Policeman follows three young people — policeman Tom (Styles), teacher Marion (Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (Dawson) — as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Roache), Marion (McKee), and Patrick (Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past, according to the film’s official synopsis.

This is the first time the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance is celebrating an ensemble cast, in what is now a gender-neutral acting category. The “My Policeman” ensemble is the first of two Performance awards to be announced this year. Past recipients of the award in the acting category include Jessica Chastain and Benedict Cumberbatch in 2021; Kate Winslet and Sir Anthony Hopkins in 2020; and Meryl Streep and Joaquin Phoenix in 2019. The awards have also recognized Taika Waititi, Chloe Zhao, and Roger Deakins in the non-acting categories.

TIFF runs September 8-18.