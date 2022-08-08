Ryan Fellows has died in a crash while filming the Discovery+ show “Street Outlaws: Fastest In America”.

TMZ reports the star died on Sunday in Nevada while racing another driver in the eighth of nine races for the show.

According to the outlet, he lost control of the gold Nissan 240 he was driving and it rolled, catching on fire. Onlookers were unable to rescue him from the vehicle before he died. He was 41 years old.

READ MORE: Chris Ellis, ‘Street Outlaws’ Star, Dead At 39

The official Twitter account for the show broke the news of his death:

The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss. — Street Outlaws (@StreetOutlaws) August 8, 2022

His family have started a GoFundMe in his memory, stating the funds would “help with the next steps of grief and living life after losing the heart and soul of their beautiful family.” It has raised $8,000 of its $50,000 goal at time of writing.

READ MORE: Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum, P.I.’ Star, Dies At 83

Fellows is survived by his wife Liz and his two children, Josiah and Olivia.

The show follows eight of America’s biggest street-racing teams as they compete for $100,000.