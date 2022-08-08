Fans are getting their first look at “Madame Web” thanks to some brand new set photos.

Dakota Johnson stars as lead character Julia Carpenter, the protégé of the original Madame Web — Cassandra Webb — from the comic books, in the upcoming “Spider-Man” spinoff, People reports.

In a new video shared on Twitter, Johnson can be seen wearing a New York City Fire Department paramedic uniform as she races towards an overturned car hanging off the side of a bridge.

Despite his role not being revealed as of yet, the new set pics also tease Adam Scott’s part in the film, where he’s seen working as an EMT.

The only “Madame Web” role that has been confirmed so far is Johnson’s.

The character was first introduced in 1980 in The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210 as a clairvoyant mutant who can predict the future of superheroes.

She was also a mentor to Spider-Man and “generations” of Spider-Women. Madame Web has typically been shown as an old, blind, and paralyzed woman surrounded by web-like machines used to keep her alive as she sends others out on missions.

According to Deadline, insiders have said that Web is “essentially Sony’s version of ‘Doctor Strange'”, due to her “psychic sensory powers.”

Sydney Sweeney, Mike Epps, Tahar Rahim, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, Zosia Mamet and Emma Roberts are also set to star in the movie.

Johnson previously told ET Canada of preparing for the part, “Getting to do any type of training for a job is so much fun for me.”

“Madame Web” is expected to hit theatres on October 6, 2023.