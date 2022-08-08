Kevin Federline reveals he’s trying to protect his kids from the media firestorm around his ex-wife Britney Spears.

Federline shares 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James with Spears, whom he was married to from 2004 – 2006. After making headlines this week claiming the kids had not seen their mother in months, the former backup dancer reveals her social media posts are part of the reason for the distance.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Fires Back At Ex Kevin Federline After ‘Hurtful’ Interview

“I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teen having to go to high school, who knows how many people ask them about [her posts],” he said in an upcoming interview with ITV. “I ask them have people said anything and they kind of brush it off. They try to give her the benefit of the doubt but at the same time it hurts. Here you are a teen, figuring out your own stuff but you also have to deal with this extra aspect.”

Public interest in Spears rose in September 2021 when she was released from her 13-year-long conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears.

The entire affair did not go unnoticed by her children who tried their best to understand the situation.

“They have asked within the last few years, early on they were too young to understand, they’ve had a lot of questions about it,” continued Federline. “I don’t know I can answer all of them. I try to explain that your mum needed help and people were in play to make it happen and make it better.”

READ MORE: Sam Asghari Calls Out Kevin Federline For ‘Vilifying’ Britney Spears Following Interview On His Sons’ Distant Relationship With Their Mother

When the court ruled in her favour to end the conservatorship, her sons were happy for her Federline told ITV News.

“Both of them were happy for her. It’s not always about what’s right it’s about this is what mum wanted,” he added.

As for Federline, he’s still divided on the conservatorship.

“I feel like Jamie Spears really helped that situation at first… a lot,” he recalled. “I don’t know if he overstayed… but in the beginning he got everything back on track. To the point which she got 50/50 custody.”

The full interview by Daphne Barak is set to air tonight on ITV News.