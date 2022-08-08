Click to share this via email

A report says Teenage Head guitarist and founder Gord Lewis was found dead in a Hamilton, Ont. apartment on Aug. 8, 2022

Reports are suggesting Hamilton’s third homicide of 2022 is a founding member of Canadian punk rock group Teenage Head.

The Hamilton Spectator say they have confirmed the band’s guitarist Gord Lewis was found dead in a downtown apartment Sunday night on Catharine Street between Forest Avenue and Young Street.

One person connected with the deceased is in custody and detectives say they are not looking for any further suspects.

In a presser on Monday afternoon, Hamilton Police Det. Sgt. Sarah Beck said positive identification of the body is still pending due to an ongoing autopsy, but did say investigators believe the victim and accused were father and son.

“A positive identification has not been made of the deceased due to the level of decomposition,” said Beck

“We have been in contact with the family members related to the occupant of the apartment and they are aware of the ongoing investigation and we are supporting them at this time.”

Police say the man, in his 60s, was discovered by officers during a wellness check prompted by an email sent to media outlets with information related to a deceased person.

Beck said the victim’s injuries were consistent with foul play but did not reveal the nature of the alleged assault.

She said the body had been decomposing for “several days” estimating perhaps “two to three.”

“But again, until the autopsy is conducted, we won’t know for certain,” Beck said.

Jonathan Lewis, 41, has been charged with 2nd degree murder.

Police say the accused was a resident at the apartment suite owned by the deceased.

