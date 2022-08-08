“Grease” star Olivia Newton-John has died at age 73.

A message from her husband John Easterling on her official Instagram and Facebook accounts confirmed the news of her death on Monday, August 8.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” her Instagram account reads alongside a photo of the smiling actress.

The work of Newton-John, who shared her decades-long battle with breast cancer over the years, will continue with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund which is “dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.” Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, but it went into remission before coming back in 2013. Her cancer again went into remission but once again resurfaced in 2017.

In October 2021, the actress revealed she was battling Stage 4 breast cancer, but shared that she was managing her pain with medical marijuana.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the fund in her memory.

Newton-John had several hits as a singer including “If Not for You” in 1971 and “Let Me Be There” in 1973. She rose to international stardom with her role as Sandy opposite John Travolta in “Grease” in 1978. The musical brought her more hits including “You’re the One that I Want,” “Summer Nights,” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

A multiple Grammy-winner, the biggest hit of her music carer came in 1981 with “Physical” which spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the music charts.

Newton-John is survived by her husband John Easterling and daughter Chloe Lattanzi.

Tributes to Newton-John have been poring in since news of her death was announced.

My heart is broken. Rest now, sweet friend. You were as kind and loving a person as there’s ever been. I’ll miss you every day. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Z1zkVe9CVb — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 8, 2022

Olivia Newton-John has died. 💔 That’s it. I’m done guys. Heartbroken doesn’t even BEGIN to cover it. I ADORED her. I hate this so much. She was only 73. What is going on?!#RIPOliviaNewtonJohn — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 8, 2022