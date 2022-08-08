Neve Campbell is standing behind her decision not to return to the “Scream” franchise.

In an interview with People, the actress spoke about the importance of not undervaluing herself as a woman in the entertainment industry.

“I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years,” she recalled. “And as a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued.

“I honestly don’t believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man,” she continued.

Despite initially teasing her appearance in the newest entry of the “Scream” franchise, Campbell backed away from the film when negotiations broke down over her salary.

“And in my soul, I just couldn’t do that,” Campbell added. “I couldn’t walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that.”

The actress has starred as Sidney in every film in the horror movie series since the debut of the first “Scream” in 1996.

She revealed the news of the soured negotiations in a statement in June.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” she said in a statement to ET. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on.”

Campbell said she was “sad” not to return to her beloved franchise.

“I love these movies. I love Sidney. I love this franchise I’m so grateful for it,” she told People. “But at the same time, I really just couldn’t bear the idea of walking onto [the sixth film] and feeling undervalued.”

“Scream 6” is set to hit theaters on March 31, 2023.