Oscar Isaac may have revealed that “Moon Knight” is returning for a second season.

In a viral TikTok shared to the account of series director Mohamed Diab’s daughter Haya, the team reunited for a short video that is driving the internet wild.

She captioned the post, “Since y’all have been asking #oscarisaac #mohameddiab #moonknight”.

In the video, Haya opens it with, “The question on everyone’s mind, is there a season 2?”

The camera then turns to her father who clarifies, “Of what, Moon Knight?”

Peeking into the frame, Isaac teases the viewer with a quirked eyebrow, asking, “Why else would we be in Cairo?”

Filming for the first season of the Disney+ show took place in the Egyptian city.

The TikTok has since amassed one million likes and over 12,000 comments with users commenting, “PLEASE TELL ME THIS ISN’T A JOKE?”

Disney has yet to officially announce a second season for the show, whose first season ended in late March.

Fans have been eager for any news about the series, with many even falling for a prank with a fake announcement of a season 2 titled, “Moon Knight: The Midnight Mission”.

Moon Knight Season 2: “THE MIDNIGHT MISSION” has been revealed and will have 12 episodes. The season will begin filming later this year in Budapest. Oscar Isaac will return and have a new producer role for the series. Source: https://t.co/Cp9MksYCzP pic.twitter.com/YNQIBHCcwP — Tank (@Just_Tank_Man) August 7, 2022

The fake report amassed over 40,000 likes and came from a parody account of the @DiscussingFilm Twitter.

“Moon Knight” followed the adventures of Marc Spector, played by Isaac, a man who becomes the champion of Egyptian god Konshu to enact his justice.