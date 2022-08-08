Keke Palmer is living for Twitter users’ hilarious responses to Tyra Banks’ notoriously cringe-worthy 2008 interview with Beyoncé.

The sit down took place on Banks’ since-shuttered talk show, “The Tyra Banks Show.”

Queen Bey, who these days seldom does interviews of this nature, was forced to endure a series of puns on her name that Banks thought made great jokes.

“Buy-oncé, when was the last time you bought something in a store?” Banks asked. “Seanc-é, if you could communicate with anybody who’s passed away, who would it be?” she continued.

READ MORE: Keke Palmer On The Importance Of Self-Care On The Road To Success

And the puns just seemed to go on…and on: “Gray-oncé, when you get older, are you going to dye your hair?”; “Clay-oncé, have you ever voted on American Idol?” (a reference to “Idol” contestant Clay Aiken); “Slosha Fierce, when was the last time you was a little tipsy?”; “Squasha Fierce, what sport do you like to play?”; “Washa Fierce, do you sing in the shower?”

A clip of Beyoncé’s appearance resurfaced on Twitter on Friday, quickly gaining tens of thousands of likes and 1.2 million views. “This is why Beyoncé doesn’t do interviews anymore,” Twitter user @CAdreamboy tweeted.

This is why Beyoncé doesn’t do interviews anymore pic.twitter.com/OOPKAuGgpR — Holekage of the Hidden Bussy Village (@CAdreamboy) August 5, 2022

On Monday, Palmer quote-tweeted the video, declaring her love for the countless hilarious replies she read.

“They tearing it up in the comments,” Palmer wrote with a crying laughing emoji. “It’s all the Once’s for me lol,” she added.

It’s all the Once’s for me lol — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) August 8, 2022

“Beyoncé was so tired,” one person responded to the re-posted video. Another added, “So Tiredoncé.”

Beyoncé was so tired 😭 pic.twitter.com/ryXlBupD2F — Alien Superstar✨️ (@bashful_michael) August 6, 2022

So Tiredoncé — Santi (@Santuli91) August 6, 2022

READ MORE: Keke Palmer Addresses Zendaya Comparisons And Colourism Comments

Listing off a series of other pun-laden questions Banks could have asked Bey, one user tweeted, “TREEyoncé- What’s your favorite type of tree?” and “SkiYoncé- Snowboard or Skiing?”, plus “BiYoncé- have you ever hooked up with a woman?”

“Jewoncé, what’s your stand in the Israel-Palestine conflict?” someone else replied. While another person chimed in with, “BEE-yonce. If you were to be stung by a swarm of insects, what would they bee?”

“TREEyoncé- What’s your favorite type of tree?”

“SkiYoncé- Snowboard or Skiing?”

“BiYoncé- have you ever hooked up with a woman?” — ChampagneBaddie (@OkHeDidTHAT) August 6, 2022

Jewoncé, what's your stand in the Israel Palestine conflict? — Héctor Carlos Guillén (@hectorcarlosg) August 6, 2022

“BEE-yonce. If you were to be stung by a swarm of insects, what would they bee?” — DaddyDoesDallas69 (@Dallas69Does) August 6, 2022

Banks offered something of a mea culpa for the interview back in 2020, the last time the clip resurfaced. “I was Cray-Cray. Sorry (not sorry) @Beyonce,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to Pink News.