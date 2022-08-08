Pete Davidson is reportedly seeking trauma therapy due to online harassment he’s received from Kanye West.

Davidson, 28, has been a frequent target for West, 45, ever since the “SNL” star began dating Kim Kardashian, 41, who filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021.

According to a report from PEOPLE, a source close to Davidson said he “has been in trauma therapy in large part” due to West’s threatening posts.

“The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help,” the source added. Despite this, he reportedly “has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she’s been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship.”

But “moving forward”, the source continued, Davidson “just wants to focus on his career.”

Davidson and Kardashian started dating in October of last year. According to the report, Davidson began trauma therapy in April. News of the couple’s breakup emerged late last week.

West frequently lashed out at Davidson over the course of his relationship with Kardashian and even just recently following their split.

The rapper infamously made a music video for his song “Eazy” which depicted him kidnapping, tying up and burying alive a claymation version of the comic.