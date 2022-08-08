Brad Pitt keeps a list of actors he will not work with — or so says his “Bullet Train” co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Taylor-Johnson revealed the existence of Pitt’s “sh*t list” while speaking at the the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. “He is in a new chapter of his life, I think,” the actor said of Pitt, per Variety, explaining why there are certain types of personalities he’d rather not get involved with professionally.

Taylor-Johnson added that Pitt is a “humble and gracious human being” and expects the same qualities from his co-stars. “He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time,” he continued.

“You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.’ Brad has this list too: the ‘good’ list and the ‘sh*t’ list.”

While Taylor-Johnson walked away from “Bullet Train” with good memories of working with Pitt, he also walked away with a few injuries. Pitt, however, fared better.

“Oh, I certainly went home and went ‘ahh,'” Pitt quipped while speaking to Variety at the red carpet of the movie’s premiere. “But no. Aaron, on the other hand…Brian [Tyree Henry], on the other hand…The young’ins, you know,” the Academy Award-winning actor said, referring to their injuries.

“We were in a fight sequence and I get drop-kicked across the room. And the one sharp bit of the corner where there wasn’t any padding took a chunk out of my hand,” Taylor-Johnson recalled. “And I literally went wham, passed out. And then I came back and was like ‘Should we go again?’ And they were like ‘No, no, no. You gotta go get stitches at the hospital.’ So then I spent the night in the hospital.”