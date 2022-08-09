Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Johnny Depp is returning as the face of Dior’s Sauvage men’s fragrance.

The actor, who won his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard in June, has signed a “multi-year deal worth seven figures,” sources connected to the deal told TMZ.

The alleged deal was thought to have come about after famous fashion photographer Greg Williams attended one of Depp’s gigs with Jeff Beck in Paris.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp And Jeff Beck Face Accusations Over Stolen Song Lyrics, Reportedly Taken From Incarcerated Man’s Poem

Depp did a photoshoot with Williams, whose work has been featured in Vogue Italia, GQ, Vanity Fair, Esquire, and more, before and after the Paris show, with their content being used in a new Dior ad.

A clip shared by Dior’s beauty Instagram profile showed Depp talking about how the Paris venue L’Olympia holds special memories for him.

“How do I feel about Paris being the last show on the tour? It’s apt,” Depp said in the video.

“I saw Vanessa [Paradis, former partner] here at the Olympia. I brought my kids to see Bob Dylan here at the Olympia. I met Charles Aznavour at the Olympia. It’s really quite a special place, and the sound from the stage is immense.”

He also discussed what Sauvage means to him, as well as how a certain smell can make you recall certain memories.

Dior had previously posted a series of photos taken backstage by Williams, as well.

Depp first signed with Dior back in 2015, but the company stopped showing his ads after Heard first accused him of abuse.

They then released a new commercial in September 2021, which they aired again following the latest court verdict.

After Depp’s latest court verdict, Dior aired the clip on prime-time television.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Plays A Blind Seafaring Con-Man In ‘Sea Of Dawn’ Video Game Trailer

The spot aired during an episode of “MasterChef” on Fox, TMZ reported at the time.

ET Canada has reached out to Dior for comment.