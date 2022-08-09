Click to share this via email

Three inductees have been added to Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Broadcasting legend Barbara Frum, iconic rock band and humanitarians the Tragically Hip, and prolific music video mastermind Director X are among the latest Canadians to receive the honour.

A press release confirmed, “These exceptional Canadians join a distinguished lineup of previously announced 2022 inductees, including multidisciplinary sports hero Lionel Conacher, chart-topping R&B songstress Deborah Cox, the Canadian comedy institution that has been the Canadian launchpad for the biggest international comics Just For Laughs, and one of the top 50 businesswomen in the world, Heather Reisman.”

Barbara Frum. Credit: Canada’s Walk of Fame

Director X. Credit: Lane Dorsey

Previously announced 2022 Canada’s Walk of Fame honourees the Arkells are also recipients of this year’s Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour.

Additional inductees and honourees will be announced in the coming weeks representing the organization’s five pillars of recognition: Arts and Entertainment; Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy; Humanitarianism; Science, Technology and Innovation; Sports and Athletics.

Canada’s Walk of Fame Gala returns on December 3, 2022, and is set to take place at Beanfield Centre in Toronto.

The event will feature star-studded red carpet arrivals, memorable performances and tributes from Canada’s brightest stars and Canada’s Walk of Fame alumni. A special broadcast will air at a later date on CTV.