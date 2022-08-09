The controversy surrounding Ezra Miller continues.

“The Flash” star has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, according to a Vermont State Police report, Variety claims.

Cops were been notified of a burglary complaint at 5:55 p.m. on May 1 before finding that several bottles of alcohol had gone missing from the residence while the homeowners were away.

Police found probable cause to charge Miller with felony burglary after examining surveillance videos and collecting statements.

“As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M Miller with the offence of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling,” police said in a statement on Monday, according to the BBC.

Miller’s arraignment has now been scheduled for September 26 after police located them on August 7.

The news is the latest controversy to surround Miller, whom DC fans have been calling to be replaced by Elliot Page in the upcoming “Flash” movie.

It was reported in June that he’s been housing a mother and her three young children at his Vermont farm where guns and marijuana are easily accessible.

A woman recently came forward to talk about a viral clip of Miller appearing to choke them in Iceland back in April 2020, after the actor was accused of grooming a minor from the age of 12.

Before that, they were arrested twice in Hawaii within the space of three weeks. It was reported they became aggressive in a bar and threw a chair at a female during a get-together at a private residence.