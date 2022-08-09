Click to share this via email

Ozzy Osbourne returned to the stage on Monday after undergoing surgery in June.

The rocker made a surprise appearance during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in the U.K., treating fans to a reunion with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Tommy Clufetos, and bassist Adam Wakeman.

Osbourne, who was born in Aston, Birmingham, in 1948, joined the group to belt out their hit “Paranoid”, much to the crowd’s delight.

The musician’s son Jack posted on Instagram:

Osbourne, who underwent a “major operation” a couple of months ago, hasn’t performed in numerous years due to ill health.

His wife Sharon said on “The Talk” at the time that she was returning to Los Angeles to be by her husband’s side.

“He has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there,” the TV personality previously said of the singer, who also suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

She added, “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

She then assured fans: