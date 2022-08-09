Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in London.

According to reports, the 31-year-old singer has already changed her surname and will now go by Mrs. Waititi-Ora.

In recent days, Ora and the “Thor: Love And Thunder” director, 46, sparked speculation that they sealed the deal after being photographed wearing gold bands on their ring fingers.

READ MORE: Rita Ora Interview Crashed By Her Super Fan Taika Waititi

The pair began dating in March 2021, prior to publicizing their romance that August. They got engaged two months ago and are now planning a big party to celebrate their marriage with friends and family, sources claim.

“It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are,” a source told the Sun. “Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.”

The insider added that “Rita’s already back in the studio working on her third album, with her latest session being with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus’s writer Rollo.”

ET Canada has contacted Ora’s rep for comment.

READ MORE: Normani And Taraji P. Henson Get Soaked With Water As They Battle It Out With Rita Ora And Taika Waititi On ‘That’s My Jam’

Speaking of the couple’s engagement in June, a friend told the Sun, “This isn’t about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand. It’s just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalize their relationship. They couldn’t be happier.”

“They didn’t do a whole, ‘Will you marry me?’ thing and an Instagram post,” the friend added. “There’s no ring or big buildup. They just got closer and closer and eventually said to each other almost simultaneously, ‘I want to marry you.'”

Last August, the couple’s relationship was said to be moving fast with conversations about marriage already taking place, a source told New Idea at the time.

READ MORE: Taika Waititi Admits He Stole From ‘The Hobbit’ Set: ‘I Have Never Talked To Peter Jackson About This’

“Taika calls Rita ‘wifey’ all the time and chats about how he’s going to be her first and last husband,” the insider shared. “Everyone around them downplays it as flirty banter, but [Rita is] definitely hoping he’s for real,” the source added, noting that she’s “absolutely obsessed” with the director.

Waititi was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, with whom he shares two daughters: Te Hinekāhu, 10, and Matewa Kiritapu, 6.