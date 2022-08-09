Click to share this via email

“Dalíland” is set to close out the 47th Toronto International Film Festival.

The flick, starring Ben Kingsley as surrealist painter Salvador Dalí, will have its world premiere as the closing night film, Variety reports.

A synopsis reads, “In 1973, a young gallery assistant goes on a wild adventure behind the scenes as he helps the aging genius Salvador Dalí prepare for a big show in New York.”

Canada’s Mary Harron, from Bracebridge, Ontario, has directed the upcoming movie.

“Dalíland”. Credit: Courtesy of TIFF

“We’re excited to premiere Mary Harron’s ‘Dalíland’ as this year’s closing night film,” Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF, said.

“We couldn’t be prouder that Harron is a Canadian who has taken her singular explorations of iconic eccentrics to the world stage.

“In portraying the wild relationship between Salvador Dalí and his partner, Gala, Harron continues to keep moviegoing interesting and engaging.”

The flick also stars Ezra Miller as young Dali, along with Barbara Sukowa, Christopher Briney, Rupert Graves, Alexander Beyer, Andreja Pejic, Mark McKenna, Zachary Nachbar-Seckel, Avital Lvova, and Suki Waterhouse.

This year’s TIFF is set to take place from Sept. 8 to Sept. 18.