Beyonce has more music cooking.

Fresh off the heels of her chart-topping seventh studio album Reniassance, Beyonce is putting the final touches on a new song. The 28-time Grammy-winner is collaborating with Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers on “Make Me Say It Again, Girl”.

iHeartRadio premiered a teaser for “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” on Tuesday ahead of its Friday release. The duet is a remake of The Isley Brothers’ 1975 chart-topper “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2)”.

Beyonce released Renaissance on July 29 and became the first artist to have all seven of their studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. All 16 of the tracks on the new album found a home on the Hot 100.

Beyonce also achieved a rare feat for the first time in her career: ranking No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Hot 100 and Artist 100 simultaneously.