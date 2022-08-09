Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes are on a mission to make some fellow students pay for what they’ve done to them in the new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming flick “Do Revenge”.

A synopsis for the film reads, “Popular Drea [Mendes] wants revenge on her boyfriend for publishing her sex tape, and exchange student Eleanor [Hawke] is haunted by a rumour.

“The two teenagers team up to take action against their tormentors.”

Netflix adds of the flick, “After a clandestine run-in, Drea and Eleanor team up to go after each other’s tormentors.

“‘Do Revenge’ is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.”

READ MORE: Camila Mendes Says Fame Is ‘Meaningless’

“I don’t want to make her pay,” Hawke says in the clip. “I want to burn her to the ground,” as the pair come up with a plan to get one another’s revenge.

Alisha Boe, Austin Abrams, Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Ava Capri, Maia Reficco and Paris Berelc also star in the movie.

Sophie Turner makes a special guest appearance, as well.

READ MORE: Maya Hawke Opens Up About Parents Ethan Hawke & Uma Thurman’s Divorce: ‘We Don’t Take Anything For Granted’

Give the trailer a watch in the clip above.

“Do Revenge” hits Netflix on September 16.