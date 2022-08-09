Click to share this via email

The new season of “Cobra Kai” is getting ready to kick off.

On Tuesday, Netflix released first-look photos from season five of the “Karate Kid” sequel series ahead of its September release.

“Cobra Kai”. Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun — Photo: Netflix

The season five logline reads, “Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, season five finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.”

The show stars Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) alongside William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory) and Martin Kove (John Kreese), among others.

“Cobra Kai”. (L to R) Oona O’Brien as Devon, Peyton List as Tory Nichols — Photo: Netflix

Season five of “Cobra Kai” hits Netflix wordlwide on September 9.