Prince Charles is flexing his judging muscles and showcasing his passion for heritage crafts in “The Prince’s Master Crafters: The Next Generation”.

Hosted by comedian Jim Moir, the series follows six amateur craftspeople as they learn crafts skills crucial to the preservation of landmark buildings, such as stone carving, blacksmithing and weaving.

READ MORE: The Queen Misses Day One Of Royal Ascot Amid Mobility Issues, Prince Charles, Camilla And More Attend Event

The contestants take on a variety of crafting challenges, before creating a final showcase piece to present to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.

All the showcase pieces are then displayed at The Prince’s Foundation’s new training base at Highgrove.

“The urge to make something is such a centering process,” says Charles. “I think machines are very useful but they’re not the be-all and end-all of everything. The process of hand and eye and what can be produced by the individual person—it’s like snowflakes, there’s all different patterns that are extraordinary which is what the human being can create.”

READ MORE: Prince Charles Was ‘Very Emotional’ While Meeting Lilibet For The First Time

He adds, “It’s how you balance the machine and people, it’s vital I think.”

“The Prince’s Master Crafters: The Next Generation” airs Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on Makeful.