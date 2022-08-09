Prince George might not be able to attend every birthday party he gets an invitation to, but his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at least try to politely decline on his behalf.

Twitter user @xxAimeeRoxyxx recently shared a sweet letter from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Hello! reported.

A young girl had invited George, 9, to her 6th birthday bash, but he wasn’t able to make it.

The note from Kensington Palace read, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have asked me to thank you for your letter, in which you invite Prince George to your 6th Birthday party. I am sorry that it took so long to reply.”

“Their Royal Highnesses were extremely grateful for your kind invitation,” the note continued.

“Having given careful consideration to the possibilities, however, I very much regret that Their Royal Highnesses reluctantly feel they have to decline. Nevertheless, I hope that you enjoyed your birthday.”

The invite comes after George celebrated his own birthday last month.

As per usual, Kate shared a cute snap that she’d taken herself to celebrate the occasion.

The Cambridge’s are now reportedly preparing to make the move to Windsor Castle from Kensington Palace.

Their new home is thought to be the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate.