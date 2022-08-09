Jimmy Fallon and Jon Hamm are taking a moment to honour Betty White on the premiere of the “Password” revival.

On Monday, “The Tonight Show” shared a new snippet of the “Password” revival premiere with Fallon, an executive producer, and Hamm as the first two of the contestants on the Aug. 9 episode.

White is synonymous with “Password” and so it was only appropriate for the pair to honour her and late host Allen Ludden.

“Obviously this is a legendary game, ‘Password’, and the great Allen Ludden, Betty White,” Fallon said, per E! News. “Betty, this is for you.”

While recalling a sketch he did with White, Hamm accused Fallon of stalling the game but then went on to tell his own story of the iconic actress.

“Right after we did the sketch, I had a quick change and Betty White saw me in my underpants,” Hamm shared. “She did not look away. True story.”

Host Keke Palmer will anchor a two-night premiere event for “Password” on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and Wednesday, Aug. 10.